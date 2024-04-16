Katie Taylor Rematches Amanda Serrano on Netflix and Jake Paul v Mike Tyson Undercard

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will rematch in Texas on the undercard of the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson event.

The pair will renew acquaintances on July 20 at the Dallas AT&T Stadium on July 20.

The fight for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title will be the Irish Icon’s first away from DAZN since she turned pro. The Bray boxer broadens the net to Netflix and the world title fight will be broadcast on another streaming service.

Taylor defeated the multi-weight world champion via split decision in an all-time lightweight classic two years ago.

The New York-based Puerto Rican has never been shy in sharing a belief that she won that fight and a rematch has always remained a strong possibility.

Serrano did agree to come to Dublin for May of 2023 world title but pulled out when it became clear Croke Park was no longer a possibility.

Chantelle Cameron stepped in, the trailblazing star went another route and was involved in two more classics.

A third installment with the English fighter was expected and there was once again talk of a summer showdown in Croke Park.

However, a rubber match with Cameron hasn’t been made and Taylor now fights in an 80,000-seater Texas Stadium against another former rival.

The first fight drew a record 1.5m viewers on DAZN, the rematch could eclipse that figure with YouTuber turned boxer Paul headlining the card against heavyweight legend Tyson, not to mention the Netflix element.

The streaming giant has a global audience of 260m and will broadcast the fight at no extra cost for its subscribers.

The fight is Taylor’s first away from Matchroom, Eddie Hearn and DAZN and it remains to be seen if it happens with their blessing or if Team Taylor has gone a fresh promotional route.

Both boxers have made more history since their April 2022 Madison Square Garden hosted fight. Taylor became just the third fighter male or female to win undisputed titles at two weights, while Serrano became Puerto Rico’s first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.