Prediction for the Alexander Usyk vs Tyson Fury Fight on May 18th

On May 18th, there will be a highly anticipated fight for the title of the absolute heavyweight world champion. Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in the ring, competing for the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles.

The fight has already been postponed twice, and now the organizer Turki Al-Sheikh has declared that each boxer risks a $10 million fine if they withdraw.

The boxing event was absolutely historic. In 1999, Lennox Lewis was the last absolute heavyweight champion.

Fury and Usyk both remain undefeated in their professional careers, with somewhat controversial victories in their most recent fights. However, they convincingly defeated their main rivals before that; Usyk won twice against Anthony Joshua, and Fury won the trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

Alexander Usyk

Alexander Usyk is an Olympic champion who’s smoothly transitioned from amateur to pro boxing. His skills and technique are top-notch; he moves well, lands precise punches, and reads his opponent and the ring excellently. He’s doing great overall, but he’s a bit small for the heavyweight division and lacks knockout power. He used to compete in lighter weight classes, but in 2019, he moved up to heavyweight and has been successful so far. He’s had five fights in the heavyweight division, winning all of them, including two victories against Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a unique champion with a bit of a mysterious personality. Many consider him one of the top heavyweight boxers today, and some even say he’s the best. However, he’s known for his unpredictable behavior, like sometimes being in poor physical shape or even considering quitting boxing altogether. Despite this, he’s defeated almost every opponent he’s faced, with just one draw. He’s taken on and beaten some of the biggest names in boxing, including Deontay Wilder, Dillian White, Vladimir Klitschko, and many others.

Comparison of Fury and Usyk

If this isn’t the “Fight of the Century”, then what is? Two true champions will go head-to-head in the boxing ring, both being formidable heavyweight fighters, each with their unique and distinctive fighting techniques.

Indicator Fury Usyk Citizenship The UK Ukraine Titles WBC IBO, WBO, IBF, WBA Age 35 36 Height 206 191 Arm span 216 199 Record 34-0-1 21-0-0 Wins by knockouts 24 14 Previous fight 28.10.2023 26.08.2023

Fight Prediction

It is noteworthy that bookmakers heavily tipped the Briton as the favorite when the Fury vs Usyk fight was initially announced. However, as time passed and events unfolded, the bookmakers’ opinions shifted. Now, they don’t see a clear favorite or even consider the Ukrainian as a slight favorite. This change is also reflected in the predictions made by experts.