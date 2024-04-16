Lewis Crocker Makes Bold Prediction as Conah Walker Fight is Confirmed

Lewis Crocker is confident he’ll bury Conah Walker in his own back garden on June 22.

The rumoured welterweight clash was officially confirmed as made by Matchroom this morning. ‘The Croc’ and the Wolverhampton fighter provide chief support to Tyler Denny and Felix Cash’s European title fight at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham – and Crocker can only see the fight going one way.

The Billy Nelson-trained Belfast puncher says Walker won’t be able to handle his power live on DAZN – and as a result won’t see the final bell.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon,” said Crocker, who stopped Jose Felix Jr in January. “Thanks to Matchroom and Conlan Boxing for keeping me busy. I’m looking forward to this fight as I know Walker is the type of guy who’s going to come and meet me in the middle of the ring. He won’t be able to handle my power in his own back garden. I believe I will knock him out.”

Walker, who has defeats on his record to Kane Gardner and Samuel Antwi, has found form of late and is now said to be in a position that makes him a lot more dangerous than his record suggests.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix Jr final Press Conference ahead of their WBO Intercontinental Welterweight Title Fight on saturday night. 25 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker

He fought in Belfast earlier this year on the undercard of the Conlan Boxing fighter’s knockout win over Jose Felix and was mentioned as a possible future foe of both Crocker and Paddy Donovan.

However, post that Ulster Hall fight night all the talk was of a ‘special’ all-Irish welterweight clash and the potential meeting of the Belfast and Limerick talents.

That fight still looks on the card for this year, but ‘The Real Deal’ will first have to defeat Lewis Ritson in Leeds on May 25 while ‘The Croc’ will have to overcome Walker a month later.