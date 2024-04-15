‘Remember the Name’ – Andy Lee is Big Irish Teen Super Heavyweight

As a trusted member of Team Tyson Fury it’s safe say Andy Lee knows a thing or two about a heavyweight, so when he lavishes praise on a super heavyweight prospect most will sit up and take note.

That’s exactly what the Limerick man did this week, telling people to get used to the name Adam Olaniyan as it’s one they will hear quite often in the future.

The former middleweight world champion was speaking after the Jobstown big man secured European Youth Championships gold on Sunday.

The Tallaght fighter strode to the top of the podium courtesy of three very impressive wins to become a two-time European Champion at the age of just 18.

However, respected DAZN pundit and coach of Paddy Donovan, Lee hasn’t just formed an opinion on Olaniyan from the star-making tournament.

Lee has had Olaniyan in to spar Joe Parker on occasion and by all accounts has been very impressed with how the youngster competed against the former heavyweight champion of the world.

Speaking online this week Lee in formed the boxing world to ‘remember the name’ because ‘this kid is very good.’