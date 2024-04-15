Brosnan to Play Legendary Irish Boxing Coach in ‘Naz’ Film

Pierce Brosnan will portray legendary Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle in Giant, a film about former world featherweight champion ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed.

US entertainment publication Deadline today revealed Amir El-Masry will play ‘Naz’ and Navan man Brosnan will act as Ingle in a film written and directed by Rowan Athale.

The biopic is due to begin filming in Leeds later this month with Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone among the executive producers.

The synopsis for Giant reads: “Giant is the true story of Hamed’s humble beginnings on the tough working-class streets of Sheffield and his discovery by Ingle, himself a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer.

“Their unlikely partnership, along with Naz’ unorthodox style, cocky persona, and sheer dominance in the ring, propelled them to the top of boxing’s elite and unprecedented levels of global superstardom, all in the face of the rampant Islamophobia and racism of 80s and 90s Britain.”

‘Naz’ honed his unique style at the Ingle-founded Wincobank Gym and with the Ringsend man in his corner as he went on to become world featherweight champion and one of the stars of 90s boxing.

The pair had a very public fallout in 1998 and never made up despite Hamed stating he wanted to apologise.

Upon Ingles passing in May of 2018, Hammed joined the boxing world in paying tribute to his former trainer.

Hamed attributed all his success to Ingle and called for the Irish man to be inducted to the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Hamed said that “the 25th of May was a very sad day for me, the Ingle family and Sheffield as a whole.

“It was especially upsetting for me as I spent a large part of my early life and formative years guided by Brendan, in fact, during many of those years I spent more time with Brendan than my own family.

“I had an unbelievable and amazing time, created by Brendan, and I will never forget how Brendan laid the foundations for my boxing career, making me the fighter I became.

“Brendan brought something amazing to the sport of boxing and will be sorely missed by all who have had the pleasure of his company over the years.

“During my career there were times we were inseparable and I can honestly say that if it were not for Brendan Ingle I would not have achieved all I did in the sport of boxing. I hope in the years to come Brendan will be honoured, as I have, in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Teaching his concept of boxing, hit and don’t get hit, producing five world champions, Brendan was a true innovator putting Sheffield boxing on the map, with Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham he started it, I completely mastered it and the rest will always be mere pretenders.”