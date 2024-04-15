Homecoming Worthy – Kevin Cronin Targets Big DAZN Dance Partner

Kevin Cronin wants the kind of fight that will open massive doors if he is given the keys to the Kingdom this Summer.

Conlan Boxing have shared exciting Kerry plans in recent weeks, revealing a desire to bring the DAZN cameras to Cronin’s home county.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ is on board the Kerry train but is adamant he wants a bout worthy of bill topping in front of his people.

The former Irish title challenger wants to have the kind of breakout opportunity his Conlan Boxing stablemate, Kurt Walker took full advantage of on top of the Breakout card.

The Jonathan Lewins-trained, Michael Conlan-managed fighter isn’t overly concerned with who mans the away corner once it’s a fight he would proud to bring home.

“We are working on getting the homecoming sorted now,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s been quite a few names talked about among the team, national and international names but in my mind, it just has to be a good fight. I also think there has to be some title there too.

“Kurt Walker had his breakout night recently and that has me craving the same. I want my night where I break out and get people talking about bigger things. It’s looking positive at the moment but there’s still alot of work to do.”

There was suggestions Cronin and Cathal Crowley had agreed to fight for the Irish title on a proposed Kerry card but Kerry fighter says that wasn’t quite the case.

Tommy Hyde winning the BUI Celtic title at super middleweight and becoming the Irish title mandatory would prevent that from happening for the green strap – although, with Hyde’s blessing, it could be made for the BUI Celtic title.

“Title wise we aren’t 100% yet what’s going on. I heard the interview with Cathal, it was news to me that a fight was made and agreed,” he comments.

“It was said to us prior to my fight [in Boston]. It was another promoter asking if I’d be interested in fighting Cathal Crowley for the Irish. We just said we will get USA out of the way and see after that. I said when it was mentioned that it’s not just that easy that there will be others in line.”

Next in line is Cork’s Hyde, and he expressed a desire to fight for the strap in Cork later this year. The BUI has confirmed Cronin is number two and thus should have first refusal in terms of challenging ‘The Guvenour’ for the title.

It doesn’t appear to be a bout that would interest him, he suggests he is too close to his fellow Munster man to take it.

“I was delighted for Tommy winning the [BUI Celtic] title, I was messaging him after it. I’m good friends with Tommy and Gary and we spar a lot, so it’s not a fight I’ll be shouting for or anything. So that’s not the fight we are looking at anyway.