‘Aint Happening’ – Dana White Casts Doubt Over Katie Taylor’s Las Vegas Dream

Katie Taylor won’t be the first person to top a fight card at The Sphere, according to Dana White.

It was suggested last week that Taylor and Amanda Serrano would rematch at $2.3billion venue in June.

However, the UFC boss and Callum Walsh fan says that is not the case.

White said at the UFC300 post-fight press conference: “I love Eddie Hearn, I consider him a friend, ain’t happening.

“Sorry Eddie, love you buddy, you can go in the Sphere in October.”

White has already booked the venue for this year’s Mexican Independence day UFC show.

Considering that’s a September date, Taylor vs Serrano II could still hypothetically jump in beforehand and beat the UFC to becoming the first combat sports event at the Sphere.

Irish-boxing.com understands Team Taylor had targeted the unique venue for a Taylor fight night and wanted the two-weight undisputed champion to make boxing history there. The groundbreaking Bray star had also revealed Las Vegas was on her boxing bucket list and has expressed a desire to fight on the strip.

However, it’s also understood that New York is first in line to host a Summer showdown with the Jake Paul-mentored fighter – and is likely to host the rematch of the classic.

There has been nothing by way of an official announcement regarding the Olympic gold medal winner’s next move but a Serrano rematch is in the works.

“There is a good chance she could fight Serrano next,” Hearn said recently. “Absolutely, the Serrano rematch is an option for the next fight. It would be a huge fight.”

I think it is the fight that makes sense for Katie Taylor. A State-side fight is definitely appealing after the success of their fight at Madison Square Garden. Katie wants the biggest fights.”

A crowd of 19,187 saw Taylor claim a split decision win over Serrano two years ago