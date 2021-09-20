Experienced Former World Title Challenger Next for Dennis Hogan

Dennis Hogan [28(7)-4(2)-1] has confirmed he will return to the ring on November 17.

The two-weight world title challenger takes on the experienced and battle-hardened Tommy Browne [42(18)-7(3)-2] on the undercard of recent opponent Tim Tszyu’s ranking title fight with Takeshi Inoue.

A date or venue has yet to be confirmed for the fight night but it’s understood it will be a sizable TV event that Hogan vs Browne will figure prominently on.

There were concerns the 36-year-old Australian-based light-middleweight would retire post his defeat to rising Down Under name Tszyu in March.

The reverse was ‘The Hurricane’s’ third on the bounce [although the Jaime Munguia reverse still remains severely controversial] and the second consecutive stoppage defeat.

In the immediate aftermath, Hogan had said he had a decision to make. Some suggested, that with nothing more to prove and with a seat at top of the DDP promotional table secured, the two-time two-weight world title challenger would hang the up.

However, with a world title shot seemingly out of immediate reach, there was still one more dream to be realized, Hogan expressed a desire to fight on home soil before he called it day.

Promoters DDP held positive talks with Spike O’Sullivan and that has been explored as a massive homecoming option, but the Cork fighter is hoping to push for a world title shot at 154lbs before considering an all Irish clash.

Not to mention Browne has to be navigated first. The 37-year-old comes to the ring with plenty of experience and over 40 wins to his name and comes into this particular fight on a run of form.

In fact, the US based Aussie is the reigning Thai light middleweight champion having defeated Uthit Punsen in his last fight. ‘The Titan’ has also challenged for a world title at featherweight and picked up various domestic and ranking trinkets over a long fight innings.

Speaking online about the fight Hogan said: “My opponent is Tommy Brown from Sydney. Tommy and myself are both WBC world title challengers, both putting it on the line for one more charge to the top! Much respect to Tommy Browne and his team and to No Limit Boxing for getting this done on an already stacked card!”