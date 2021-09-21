Headline News News Pro News 

HachBOLD Move – Kate Radomska Debuts Against Two Time European Challenger

Jonny Stapleton ,

Not quite into the deep end but Kate Radomska does dive headfirst into the pro boxing game.

The Waterford flyweight makes her pro debut on a Sam Kynoch show this weekend and starts with a potential banana skin.

The Robbie Fylnn managed St Pauls graduate will be favoured, even expected to beat, Judit Hachbold [5(1)-11(1)] in Glasgow but the Hungarian has tricky potential.

Hachbold represents a tough debut particularly over six rounds and particularly for a kickboxing convert.

The ‘Tigerres’ is well travelled, very experienced and was deemed good enough to challenge for the EBU European minimum title on two occasions.

The 28-year-old lost both those fights and generally suffers defeat when she steps up but does go the distance and has round robbing capabilities.

Again, Radomska would be favourite but again it’s not a free-hit first fight.

The choice of opponent seems in keeping with Radomska’s approach to the pro game. When the former kickboxer first turned over she made it clear she wanted to move fast and went as far as to call out Cathy McAleer in her first-ever Irish-boxing.com interview.

Speaking when her debut was confirmed and announced she said: “I’m desperate to finally step in the ring and spin some jaws,

“I’ve known I’d be making my debut on a Kynoch Promotions show at some point between August and October for quite a while now but the exact date of September 24th was only arranged in the last few weeks between Robbie and Sam Kynoch.”

“I’m so f ucking excited you have no idea!”

Belfast bantamweight Cathy McAleer won’t fight this weekend as scheduled. McAleer’s run of misfortune continues as she has seen a fight cancelled or delayed in fight week for the fourth time running. The Kellie Maloney managed fighter was set to fight in Villa Park’s Holte Suite this weekend but will now fight on October 9.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Luke Keeler wants to “wow” against Darren Cruise in Irish title fight

irishboxing

“Breathtaking” reaction to Moylette Homecoming could lead to multiple TG4 shows in 2019

Jonny Stapleton

Ward wallops Russian at European Championships

Joe O'Neill