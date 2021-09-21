Watch ‘Inspirational’ Boy 1 Hopeful Trains With Leg Brace Still On

By all accounts, Jack Cash tells anyone that will listen he will be crowned Irish champion one day – and with dedication like this, you wouldn’t bet against him.

The Monkstown battler was knocked down on the way home from outdoor training eight weeks ago and suffered a broken leg.

It meant the youngster, who started boxing three years ago, was denied the chance to enter the Dublin Leagues and the Boy1 Dublin Championships where he was set to make his competitive debut.

It was heartbreaking for the Monkstown BC hopeful but the disappointment, an operation or a week in hospital couldn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the sport.

A fighter in more ways than one, Cash couldn’t stay away and has been ever-present since he checked out of the hospital, first just to watch and now back training even before he has his leg brace off.

Have you ever wondered what determination looks like ?



This is our member jack who was involved in a very serious road accident 7 week ago.



Here he is tonight back doing some bag work as part of his rehab with his leg still in a brace 💙🥊 pic.twitter.com/xHUvj3aITq — MONKSTOWN.BC.DUBLIN (@MONKSTOWNBC) September 6, 2021

Cash’s surgeon gave him the go-ahead to do some light bag work and the inspirational character couldn’t wait to let his hands go.

“Jack is one of the happiest and mannerly young boys you could meet,” James Doyle of Monkstown told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s like a local celeb at this stage and is really liked around the local area. He is very outgoing and always telling anyone who will listen he’s going to be Irish champion one day as he walks around the borough with his lurchers. It’s great to see him back doing what he loves so much. He’s started back punching the bags and some very light pads which is remarkable as he’s still in his leg brace, he’s an inspirational and very determined young man who won’t let this hold him back for long.”