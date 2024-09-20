Kevin Cronin waiting in the long grass for ‘so called superstar’ Emmet Brennan

In true Kerry fashion, Kevin Cronin says he’s happy to wait in the long grass.

And in keeping with ‘The Kingdom’s’ GAA heroes over the years the super middleweight is ready to pounce and enjoy championship success on the north side of Dublin.

The ‘Kingdom Warrior’ fights Dubliner Emmet Brennan for the vacant BUI Celtic super middleweight title on the undercard of Callum Walsh’s homecoming tonight.

It’s an eagerly anticipated fan-friendly title fight with 50-50 hallmarks.

Although Cronin claims the pre-fight attention hasn’t been split evenly.

The Conlan Boxing super middleweight says the Olympian has been given all the praise and spotlight.

However, he suggests that takes the pressure off him and he claims he is more than happy to go into the fight as an underdog.

“It’s no secret the last couple of weeks it’s kind of been all about him,” Cronin tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I was happy to take a back seat and let him do it.

“I’m the underdog He’s the so-called superstar So I was happy to take the back seat I’m happy to be the underdog.”

