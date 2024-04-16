Mike Tyson Reacts to Katie Taylor Being Added to his Undercard

Boxing legend Mike Tyson says he is ‘thrilled’ to have Katie Taylor on the undercard of his ‘fight’ with Jake Paul.

‘Iron Mike’ returns in a ‘boxing match’ with Youtuber turned boxer on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Today it was confirmed Irish Icon Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano would rematch ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ on the bill – and the former heavyweight champion of the world is delighted it has been added to the card.

The 57-year-old argues the clash will only add interest to a card that will be broadcast on Netflix.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” Tyson said. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans.”

The Irish and Puerto Rican stars first meet in April of 2022. They made history as the first female headliners at the Mecca of Boxing Madison Square Garden. The fought a Fight of the Year with Taylor edging the instant classic.

A rematch has been muted since and a number of proposed dates have been agreed only to fall through, the most recent being a May 2023 repeat.

They finally renew acquaintances on July 20 on a somewhat controversial card but a massive platform nonetheless.