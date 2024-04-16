Amy Broadhurst Available for Team GB Olympic Qualifier Selection

Amy Broadhurst could be named in the Team GB team to compete at the final Olympic qualifier tomorrow.

The deadline to lodge selections is Wednesday, April 17 and it’s quite possible the Louth talent could be confirmed as Team GB’s 60kg representative for a tournament that takes place in Bangkok between May 23-June 3 and provides passage to Paris.

The Irish News are reporting the fighter, who claimed World Championship gold in an Irish singlet, has received clearance from the International Olympic Committee’s boxing taskforce to represent Team GB in Bangkok, provided she is selected.

The 27-year-old, who qualifies for England through her father Tony, revealed she was considering all options to keep her Olympic dream alive after it became clear she wouldn’t be selected at 66kg for Team Ireland.

Team GB was one of those options, and one that is being explored, considering the multi-time Irish champion attended a recent training camp with Rob McCracken and co.

It now appears she is up against Shona Whitwell for selection. Whitewell has represented GB at both Olympic qualifiers to date, in Poland last summer and Milan last month, but failed to nail down a spot at Paris 2024.

Although Gemma Richardson, who lost out to Broadhurst in the Commonwealth Games final two years ago, is also said to be in contention.

If Boradhurst is selected it will be at her natural weight of 60kg and if she does qualify for Paris she will enter at the same division as Kellie Harrington.