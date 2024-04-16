Michael Collins Shares Kurt Walker Hopes – Wants British Name Next

Michael Conlan is hoping to make a Hopey Price fight for Kurt Walker next.

The Belfast featherweight broke out on top of the Breakout card in Belfast on the last weekend of March defeating James Beech Jnr for the vacant WBA Continental Europe crown.

It was more the manner of the win than the Ulster Hall victory itself that impressed his team massively.

The fact he managed to stroll against Beech and was punch-perfect en route to stopping the English fighter was enough to convince the Olympic medal winner, that the Conlan Boxing boxer is ready to level up.

The two-time world title challenger is confident the Olympian is primed for the likes of British and Commonwealth title holder and soon-to-be European title challenger, Nathanael Collins and claims Price could be right for the stylist.

Indeed, Conlan hinted a fight with Leed’s undefeated, Price is in the works.

“Your Hopey Prices’, your Nathanael Collins guys like that. I believe the Hopey fight can be made very easy,” Conlan said.

Reflecting on the DAZN broadcast March 30 win he said: “It was a performance which was needed. He needed to show his level and I believe he done that. A great performance. I’m really really happy for him because I know the work he has put in this training camp and how dedicated he’s been. As we always said as the level opponent goes up so too will the level of performance.”