In Pictures – Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano New York Press Conference

Monday at the iconic Apollo Theater in New York Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet for the first time since their historic Madison Square Garden fight to promote their rematch.

In the highly anticipated co-main event, to Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul, Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion, Taylor will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion ‘The Real Deal” Serrano in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.

Over 120,000 people have signed up for early access tickets here. All remaining tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm ET. Netflix and MVP will host a second Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano press conference later that day, at 7:30pm CT, at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.

Here are some pictures from the proceedings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Katie Taylor speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Amanda Serrano speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Katie Taylor speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Amanda Serrano speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Amanda Serrano speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Katie Taylor speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

