‘Fairest Outcome’ – Jay Byrne calls for Dave Ryan – Tony McGlynn rematch

Jay Byrne thinks the fair thing to do is to run it back.

The JB Promotions boss would like to promote a Dave Ryan versus Tony McGlynn repeat.

Considering the Clare and Dublin light welterweights went to war and delivered a Fight of the Year contender at the Red Cow on Friday there is logic in rematch talk.

Fans would certainly welcome the idea of another potentially enthralling encounter, although the fighter turned fight maker believes there are reasons beyond entertainment for a repeat.

A mix-up with regard to the result meant McGlynn left the ring with the picturesque title only for Ryan to take it out of the arena and bring it back to Shannon.

It was a bizarre situation and turn of events where heartbreak shifted from one fighter to another and an incident that Byrne feels was particularly cruel on McGlynn.

Byrne, 37 sympathisers with his boxer and thinks he is the most hurt by the manner in which things played out, as a result he believes it only fair he gets a rematch.

“David Ryan came out the winner on the cards after 8 rounds and then a lot of controversy,” Byrne tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Tony was announced the winner and while Tony celebrated with his team and family there were a lot of disputes and it seemed an error had been made.

“Then after Tony had left the ring the result was reversed. David Ryan was the champion. Mc Glynn had to handover the belt.

There was heartbreak for both men within 30 mins. After all that I think a rematch seems the fairest outcome.”

Team Ryan will argue the right result was reached and the commotion only existed because of the mix-up in the result.

They were talking about an Irish title fight with Senan Kelly, another JB Promotions fighter, after Friday and may want to go that route. Although the ever-game Ryan may just have designs on the green strap and won’t care who he fights for it.

Reflecting on the night and his fourth card in six months, Byrne was more than positive.

“I feel the card was our best card to date. Every fight went the distance and that is key to learning and progressing in your career, valuable rounds early in your career.

“We had three all Irish clashes. Dublin’s Declan Geraghty picked up a win against Newry’s Allan White, Shane Meehan and Sean Murray were in a Fight of the Year Contender and the main event was another that could be up for awards at the end of the year.