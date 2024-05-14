‘What are you talking about’ – Mike Tyson comes to Katie Taylor’s defence

Not quite as aggressively as he did in his fighting pomp, but Mike Tyson did hit out at a journalist at the press conference in New York on Monday.

The reason for the mini outburst? Katie Taylor.

The fighter famed for his short fuse with the press among other things seemed to take exception to one reporter’s approach to addressing the top table.

A member of the American boxing press suggested that Amanda Serrano would get revenge over the two-weight undisputed world champion when they fight alongside Tyson and Jake Paul in Texas on July 20.

Tyson interjected and questioned the reporter asking him what he was ‘talking about’ and a more rethorical questions of who won Taylor and Serrano’s famous Madison Square Garden meeting.

WATCH BELOW:

The move, as well as Taylor waxing lyrical about ‘Iron Mike’ at the first of two press conferences for the AT&T Stadium hosted MVP promoted Netflix broadcast card, represents a drawing of battlelines.

With one half of the other Co Main Event, Jake Paul, firmly in Serrano’s corner, it seems one of the biggest names will align with the Irish icon.

Speaking yesterday Taylor shared her admiration for the 57-year-old.