New Pro Alert – Charles ‘The Dream’ McDonagh ditches the vest

Pro-life is about to become a reality for the fighter they call ‘The Dream’ after he was handed a debut date this week.

Charles McDonagh is the latest edition to the pro ranks and will debut in Scotland next month.

The Dungannon native will punch for pay for the first time at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Glasgow against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on June 6.

McDonagh had a reputation as an exciting slick operator during his amateur career. He claimed nine Ulster titles across the age groups and grades and while he never quite got over the Irish title line he was a finalist at National level on three occasions.

The southpaw graduate of Cookstown BC will train under three-time Irish Boxing Awards winner Dee Walsh, making the likes of Padraig McCrory and Connor Quinn his stablemates.

‘The Dream’ was last seen in the ring in an Ulster Elite semi-final where he lost via split decision to Cahir Gormley, prior to that he suffered defeat to Darren O’Connor in the Intermediate final, a cut suffered in the first round sent the clash to the cards and the now prospect lost via split decision.