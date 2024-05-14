Caoimhin Agyarko calls out the Irish light middleweight division

Caoimhin Agyarko has issued an open call out to all Irish light middleweights.

The Belfast fighter is currently in fight limbo after parting ways with Matchroom.

‘Black Thunder’ has no confirmed fight date and being promotionally free has no concrete road map.

The 27-year-old is training and with a high profile and an unbeaten record, he should appeal to promoters.

The next promoter to sign Agyarko could put him straight into the always-entertaining all-Irish fight, as he revealed his desire to go domestic.

Speaking online, just days after Shane Meehan and Sean Murray as well as Dave Ryan and Tony McGlynn entertained in all Irish fights, Agyarko said: “I’d love a big Irish dust up.. any takers.”

The names of former IBO champion Dennis Hogan, the UFC’s favourite boxer Callum Walsh as well as light welterweight Tyrone McKenna came up – and the Holy Trinity graduate said he was open to them all.

When with Matchroom and at middleweight, Agyarko was linked to the likes of Luke Keeler, Spike O’Sullivan and Jason Quigley.

None of those fights materialized and all look very unlikely moving forward.

Agyarko was last seen in the ring defeating Troy Williamson in Belfast last December in what was his last fight of a Matchroom contract that wasn’t renewed.

Speaking on that recently he said: “I understand the game and I understand Eddie just wants big fights for his fighters. I felt a bit disappointed, Eddie being my promoter should have backed me and not said what he said, but there are no hard feelings. This is just boxing it’s not to say I’ll never work with Matchroom again. It’s boxing and I appreciate all the opportunities he gave me.”