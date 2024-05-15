Anthony Cacace ‘just a guy from Andytown’ ready to rule the world

Anthony Cacace has stepped into dreamland and has warned Joe Cordina he has no intention of waking up on Saturday night.

In fact, he predicts the Welsh fighter is the one set for a rude awakening when they meet on the undercard of the undisputed heavyweight title affair between WBC titleholder Tyson Fury and unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

‘The Apache’ challenges the Matchroom name for his IBF super featherweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To be on such a card and to have such an opportunity is massive for for a mecurial talent who is as much renowned for his misfortune as his talent.

The Belfast talent fighter gets by far a career best pay and his time in the spotlight, although he warns that is not enough.

Cacace says he is coming for it all and is ready to dethrone the two time world champion to put his name on the distinguished list of Irish world champions.

“I am not here to make up the numbers. I am here to win that belt,” Cacace told Belfast Live.

While he admits there is a living the dream element to proceedings he warns when the dream played out in his head it always ended with him lifting a world title above his head.

“Yes, I am the underdog and he is the big favorite. But he is the one with everything to lose. I am just a guy from Andytown living the dream.

“Part of that dream is winning that title on Saturday night, and I have no doubt I can do that. I can’t wait. Being part of this card in Saudi Arabia is brilliant. It is what boxing is all about.

“And I am ready to deliver.”

Photo credit Mark Mead.