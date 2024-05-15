Odds are in – Bray Bomber Backed in Dream Dallas Bout

Katie Taylor remains a red-hot 4/7 favourite with bookies BoyleSports to cement her status as undisputed super lightweight world champion in Dallas in July.

The Bray Bomber will face an old foe as she takes to the ring against Amanda Serrano, who she defeated via split decision at Madison Square Gardens in 2022 in what was named Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year.

Serrano, who became the undisputed featherweight champion in the wake of the New York bout will enter the ring in Texas as the 11/8 underdog and will face Taylor over 10 two-minute rounds.

The Netflix streamed fight will break records for the most attended female boxing fight in history, with the bout co-main eventing with Logan Paul and Mike Tyson’s heavily anticipated clash. A press conference on Monday saw Paul declare he would “prove everyone wrong and out-box Mike Tyson”.

Paul will face a 57-year-old Tyson, who retired from boxing in 2005. The former heavyweight champion will enter the ring as the 6/4 outsider with Paul a well-backed 8/15 favourite after defeating mixed martial artist Dillon Danis via disqualification last October.

Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Monday’s press conference has really whet the appetite for two iconic bouts in Dallas and punters are expecting Katie Taylor to crown herself as the undisputed queen of boxing.”

