Galway still a goer – GBM eyeing stadium fight for Kieran Molloy

Galway is still a goer!

Kieran Molloy remains on course to top a show at home for the second time in his young career this summer.

Concerns with regard to comeback to Connacht were raised this week when it was confirmed both Molloy and his GBM stablemate, Tiernan Bradley are fighting in Coventry on June 29.

GBM had talked about bringing the pair to the West of Ireland in July and a late June fight date doesn’t sit with that time frame.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands Promoter Izzy Asif still intends to promote the pair in Galway this summer.

In fact an outdoor venue is being explored for what would be the third pro show in the county in just under just over a year.

Speaking after Molloy’s most recent win earlier this month former heavyweight Asif said: “Kieran Molloy is going to have some massive massive nights. In July we are going to his back garden, we’ll do a show in Galway and showcase just how much skill he’s got.”

August now looks the more likely date but it remains full steam ahead Galway nonetheless.

Molloy brought boxing back to Galway for the first time in over 20 years when he topped a bill in Salthill under the Conlan Boxing banner this time last year.

The local hero sold out Leisureland with ease leading to rumour suggesting GBM will look for a bigger ship for a Summer return. As a GBM stablemate, Tiernan Bradley is a cert to populate the bill.