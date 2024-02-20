‘Frustrating Fight’ – Joe Cordina admits he didn’t want to defend against Anthony Cacace

Joe Cordina admits Anthony Cacace is a fighter he didn’t want face.

The world champion went as far as to reveal the Belfast man represents a ‘frustrating fight’ for him.

It’s not that ‘The Apache’ has got under the IBF super featherweight title holder’s skin ahead of their May 18 meeting on the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, more he had his heart set on a unification clash not a defence.

“Anthony Cacace is a bit of a frustrating fight for me, even though I am getting paid very well,” he told BBC Wales.

“Cacace is a good fight – but it’s not the fight people probably wanted or expected,” Cordina explained.

The champion’s words and tone suggest he just wants to get Cacace out of the way so he can look toward what he would perceive to be bigger fights.

It’s an approach that has proved dangerous in the past, although the Welsh fighter points out he isn’t underestimating the challenge ahead.

“I am grateful to be in a position where I’ll be on a massive show, one of the biggest in history. I was chasing the other title holders, but it hasn’t happened yet. The thing is, if I can’t get a unification fight in my next fight, I will look to go up a weight. I am not getting any younger, and the big money fights are at the weight above me.

“Cacace is a great fighter but if I beat him and don’t get a unification fight, I don’t want to just keep defending my title.”

Sharing his annoyance that a fight, initially scheduled for February 17, was cancelled he adds: “It’s tough when a fight falls through, it was a nightmare.

“I am plodding along. Obviously I am disappointed that my fight in Saudi was called off due to Tyson Fury’s injury. I am trying to keep busy, keep my mind occupied, and stop myself from veering off and eating rubbish. It’s a bit of a kick in the shins. Now I have to do a horrible camp again. I’ve already done a camp. This was a good one, the best sparring, and now we have to reset and go again.”