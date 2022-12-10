LIVE UPDATES: Conlan Boxing UNDERCARD

We are ringside and ready to go at the SSE Odyssey Arena for the big Conlan Boxing Christmas card.

Mick Conlan faces Karim Guerfi as he moves towards a second shot at world titles but, first, we have a packed undercard – including a BUI Celtic middleweight title fight between champion Graham McCormack and Fearghus Quinn.

First bell in Belfast is scheduled for 6:15pm and you can see our live updates below.

Please refresh page to see Live Updates:

10:01pm – That’s it for the undercard updates. Stay tuned to Irish-Boxing.com for a full fight report from the main event.

10:00pm – McComb gets the win. Whitewash. Three 100-90s. Punch perfect from the Public Nuisance.

Round 10 – Osadan goes in search of the miracle but it’s not coming as McComb dances to the win. Should be a landslide on the judges’s scorecards.

Round 9 – This fight has followed a very similar pattern throughout. Osadan doesn’t have the tools in his locker to combat McComb’s amateur-honed skills.

Round 8 – Osadan is trying his best but the fight is gone. McComb cruising at the minute, countering everything and breaking the visitor’s heart.

Round 7 – Very nice stuff from ‘The Public Nuisance’ so far, Osadan just can’t get near him.

Round 6 – McComb is lashing in hooks to the body and, going by his face, Osadan is not liking it one bit. First signs of the Slovakian slowing down.

Round 5 – Osadan can’t seem to land anything on the home favourite. Will McComb step it up in the second half or will he just look to close it out?

Round 4 – A bit scrappier in the fourth but McComb is still in control. The Belfast southpaw just needs to box smart here.

Round 3 – Some very fancy footwork from McComb who is countering Osadan hard. The visitor will be hoping to emulate Gavin Gwynne by tiring and dragging McComb into a fight but, thus far, he’s barely landed a glove.

Round 2 – McComb starting to bobble the head of Osadan with hooks upstairs. Not huge power on them but flurries of clean shots like that will score well and cumulatively damage the Slovak.

Round 1 – Osadan comes sprinting out like a maniac but the rangy McComb establishes his range almost instantly, missile-ing in long backhand lefts and pirouetting out of danger.

9:17pm – Great reception for McComb who is revelling in the spotlight.

9:12pm – Time now for the chief support as Sean McComb goes for the WBO European title. He takes on unbeaten Slovakian Zsolt Osadan. Ten rounds at light welterweight coming up.

9:10pm – 80-72 to Padraig McCrory who improves to 16(9)-0.

Round 8 – A bloodied McCrory trucks forward in this final round but can’t pin Fedas down as we go the distance. A somewhat frustrating night for the big man but he’ll get the win on the scorecard.

Round 7 – Massive cheers in the arena, apparently there’s a football match on somewhere. In the ring, McCrory has stepped it up but Fedas is standing firm.

Round 6 – Nightmare for McCrory who has gotten a pretty bad-looking cut around his left eye from a clash of heads. After a doctor’s inspection he’s allowed to continue and suddenly we’re going through the gears.

Round 5 – McCrory completely comfortable here, the only question is whether or not he can get a stoppage.

Round 4 – It’s all a bit messy here. Fedas is a tough guy and is doing well to survive.

Round 3 – Targetting the body, McCrory steps it up and has Fedas hurt. The Ukrainian is backtracking furiously but navigates the storm.

Round 2 – Slightly wild from McCrory who has some success when he starts to shorten his shots in the closing stages of the round.

Round 1 – McCrory with the hands down, looping big shots looking for the early stoppage but doesn’t have the range locked in just yet.

8:33pm – Incredible reception for Poddy McCrory. A stoppage would bring the house down.

8:30pm – Can you hear Seven Nation Army? Padraig McCrory is on his way. The IBO light heavyweight champion faces Ukrainian Dmytro Fedas.

8:27pm – 60-54 to the impressive Kurt Walker who improves to 5(1)-0 with the win.

Round 6 – Cardoza is still pushing but the vigour is gone from his attacks as Walker closes out what should be a wide win on the scorecard.

Round 5 – Smooth work from Walker in the penultimate round, sliding around the ring and looking quire comfortable.

Round 4 – Cardoza comes out firing in the fourth, backing Walker to the ropes but the Ulster boxer covers up well. Eventually bringing it back to centre-ring, Walker scores well with some piercing shots from mid-range.

Round 3 – Walker starting to take some more control. The Lisburn man’s hands are just so fast and Cardoza can’t cope.

Round 2 – The Nicaraguan is marching forward and making this a good fight! Referee Eamonn Magill isn’t too happy with some of the visitor’s work on the inside but Walker is coping with the pressure okay and lands some sharp lefts to finish the round.

Round 1 – Cardoza is dangerous with some wild swings but Walker is too cute and gets to work himself. Competitive action in the first.

8:01pm – Cardoza, a former world title challenger, is operating a good few classes above his preferred weight but looks up for this. Good fight for Walker, his fifth of 2023.

7:56pm – No break after that relentless action, we’re straight into Kurt Walker’s six rounder with Yader Cardoza – who you may remember as the man who knocked Jamie Conlan down in their headline fight at the Waterfront Hall a few years ago.

7:53pm – AND THE NEW – Fearghus Quinn takes the BUI Celtic title and improves his record to 5(2)-0. The immensely brave Graham McCormack drops to 8(1)-2(1).

Round 6 – Ó Reachtagáin spoke to McCormack’s corner at the end of the fifth and, after a fast start from Quinn, the towel is thrown in from referee Shaun Kelly. TKO6 FEARGHUS QUINN! Good decision, McCormack would have hung in there all night.

Round 5 – Big shots to finish the fifth from Quinn. Referee Padraig Ó Reachtagáin is taking a close look but McCormack, who is showing some heart, makes it through.

Round 4 – Quinn has slowed down somewhat but he is still hurting McCormack whose face is looking very battered now.

Round 3 – Better round for McCormack but it’s still Quinn who is landing the more hurtful-looking shots. Has the G-Train weathered the early storm though?

Round 2 – Another massive Quinn round as he lands countless thudding shots but McCormack is hanging in there, proper warrior.

Round 1 – Big first round for Fearghus Quinn who is landing some big punches to the body and getting through on the inside with uppercuts.

7:25pm – Big crowd here for Quinn but McCormack is looking extremely relaxed and confident.

7:21pm – It’s the big domestic! Graham McCormack defends his BUI Celtic middleweight title versus Fearghus Quinn.

7:16pm – Very good stuff from Kieran Molloy who improves to 4(3)-0.

7:14pm – And it is! Zeledon retires in the corner. TKO2 MOLLOY!

Round 2 – Zeledon’s faces is reddened pretty badly already and Molloy is turning the screw. This might be over soon.

Round 1 – Heavy shots early from Molloy who stuns Zeledon a number of times. The Nicaraguan is game though, and swinging dangerously.

7:02pm – Up next is Kieran Molloy who faces Nicaraguan Alexander Zeledon [6(0)-39(9)-4] over six. Zeledon gave Joe Laws a real scare last week but he has been stopped previously by Dubliner Paul Ryan.

6:57pm – 60-54 win for Conor Quinn. Extremely easy for the West Belfast talent who improves to 4(3)-0-1 and goes into the fifth and sixth for the first time in his career.

Round 6 – Nice bodyshot from Quinn that stops Jackson in his tracks but the crafty Englishman has enough nous to get to the final bell.

Round 5 – The visitor gets on his bike as he looks to get through. Quinn patiently stalking.

Round 4 – Jackson’s face is starting to show some wear and tear, bleeding above the left eye and he’s looking a little bit ragged.

Round 3 – More good work from Quinn to the body but you’d imagine it will be hard to stop Jackson who has only been knocked out once in 30 fights and has competed as high as featherweight.

Round 2 – A bit more open in the second, Jackson is doing well to keep up with Quinn who is neat and tidy and stepping up the pace.

Round 1 – A procession for Quinn. Jackson has barely thrown a punch – which is frustrating for the Irishman who is keen to counterpunch and rip in uppercuts to the body.

6:27pm – Ringwalks inbound, here we go in the final Irish fight card of the year.

6:24pm – MC Terry Kavanagh and referee Eamonn Magill are in the ring, ready to go. Third fight in three months now for Conor Quinn as he looks to set up a big 2023.

6:20pm – Slight delay in starting here as was expected following the pull-outs. First up will be Belfast fly Conor Quinn v English journeyman Stephen Jackson – should be any minute now.

6:05pm – Here we go! Big night ahead in Belfast. Some unfortunate fight day withdrawals for Paddy Donovan and Paul Ryan but we still have a packed seven-fight bill including a WBO European title fight for Sean McComb and the big BUI Celtic middleweight showdown.