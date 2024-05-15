‘No bad blood’ – Kellie Harrington reacts to Amy Broadhurst Team GB move

Kellie Harrington says she has no issue with ‘good friend’ Amy Broadhurst joining Team GB.

Broadhurst caused a major stir when opting to transfer allegiance to Great Britain after being overlooked by Ireland for the light-welterweight spot at the final Olympic qualifier in Thailand, which gloves off next week.

The drama and noise surrounding the defection ramped up further when ‘Baby Canelo’ was selected to be Team GB’s lightweight representative.

The Dundalk native will now look to qualify in Harrington’s weight class, in fact, the Dubliner has backed her to do so.

If the 27-year-old does secure a ticket to Paris, talk will immediately turn to the possibility of a massive fight with the gold medal winner and if they are drawn against each other it could be one of the stories of the Olympics.

Yet- Harrington isn’t looking that far ahead, she reveals with such a big a field at 60kg, she can’t give attention or focus to any one fighter.

“I think she should do,” the 34-year-old, said during the launch of the SPAR Stay in the Game campaign when asked about Broadhursts Paris qualification chances.

To be honest with you I didn’t really have a reaction,” she added when asked the switch.

“People were saying, ‘aw, you might be facing each other’ and so on, but look, I don’t how many boxers are in my weight.I’m going to say 22 because that seems to be an average number that’s always in the weight categories.

“But if I was to think of just one person, that would be absolutely crazy. There’s so many really, really good girls out there and the draw has to be done.

“Like, you never overlook anybody and, the way I look at it is, I train now for different types of styles, and then the draw gets done and you go from there. That’s it.

“One day at a time, one foot in front of the other and you take it minute by minute in the ring.”

Broadhurst’s decision to switch allegiances to follow her Olympic dream will throw extra spotlight on to Harrington and her bid to become Irish boxing’s first two-time gold medal winner.

It’s possibly drama she would prefer not to have to deal with but still, she holds no anger toward her former teammate.

“I’d be good friends with Amy, like. There’s no bad blood or bad feelings towards Amy. She was a team-mate.

“We don’t really have bad blood in Team Ireland and beyond!”