Steven Ward Gives Big Fight Guarantee Ahead of Overdue Return

The ‘Quietman’ is back and ready to make some noise.

Forgotten man Steven Ward is adamant his return to the ring at the Ulster Hall this weekend won’t be a fleeting one.

The Belfast boxer steps through the ropes for the first time since his defeat to Kamshybek Kunkabayev in Kazakhstan in December 2021 when he fights Perry Howe on the Breakout card on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old is delighted to be back and plans to stay around for a little bit longer.

Ward also has aspirations beyond getting victories over away corner fighters. In fact, he has set his sights on some of the biggest names in the division.

“I can guarantee I’ll be in good fights this year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There is definitely a pathway there. We are talking to a few people who are interested in fighting already. But I’ve to get this one over me first.”

Ward was never one to drop names and as a boxer who has been off the radar for over two years, he feels he isn’t in a position to be calling people out.

The Lee Eaton-managed returnee is also aware he will have to earn passage toward higher profile fights but believes there is a road map to the top names, and as such he is setting the bar high.

“Cruiserweight is such a hot division and it’s about trying to get them names because some are so far up the ladder. There are a couple I have in my head that I would love to happen. I’d fight any of them, but at the minute I’d feel a bit brass neck doing so,” he adds before mentioning a few.

“Billiam Smith, Lawrence Okolie, Richard Riakporhe, even Ellis Zorro I’d love that fight. I think they are possible. I know I won’t get them right away but a win at the weekend and it will open up at pathway.

“I don’t have to worry about it. I’ll let Lee Eaton do his thing and I just perform in the gym. I’m very very lucky that until that wee quiet part I’ve had good people around me, good boxing people. I’m still in that circle and I’m very grateful.”

Such was the length and nature of Ward’s absence that many had assumed he had retired. The former BUI Celtic champion says that was never the case, pointing out the layoff was so torturous he doesn’t want to experience it again.

“I never planned to retire,” he adds.

“I don’t want to be having a fight fight here and there I want to be in the deep end. I know I have a couple of years left in me, 100 percent, but it’s about coming and making an impact.

“I’m not expecting a massive fight this weekend I want to go in get rust off and see how the body feels. I’m looking forward to going in performing and get moving. Honestly, I’m so excited now,” he adds before claiming ring rust shouldn’t be too much of a faction.

“I never been this long out of the ring since I started boxing and I started at 11, so it’s a bit of an unknown territory, but I know what I have been doing outside the gym. I don’t think it will affect me that much. It may make me a bit more gungho and bloodthirsty. “

Speaking about competing at cruiserweight he said: “It’s so much better for me. How I was making 12’7 I don’t know. I feel really good. I think before I was a massive volume puncher, probably not as big now. I can feel the weight on me but in a positive way. It’s quality more than quantity now, the jab is just as busy but I’m thinking about shots more.”