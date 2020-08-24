Team Taylor target MMA stars and cross over fight/s







Three MMA names have been added to Katie Taylor’s legacy list.

Manager Brian Peters left the door open to a cross over fight after the Undisputed lightweight champion of the world retained her titles on Fight Camp 4 on Saturday night.

Having becoming the first Irish fighter to unify an entire division since the four belt era began and becoming a two weight world champion it’s become more about legacy than accolades for the trail blazer.

2020 was meant to be a year of legacy bouts and the plan was to fight seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano in May, the First Lady Cecilia Braekhus in late summer or early autumn before a big rematch with Delfine Persoon in the winter.

The pandemic, Serrano’s unwillingness to agree to an August reschedule, Jessica McCaskill’s defeat of former undisputed welterweight champion Braekhus and the fact Taylor has just beaten Persoon has now altered those plans.

The big fight remit stays the same, but there are now new potential opponents. Serrano still remains an option, but may be put on the back burner, McCaskill is in next pole and Natasha Jonas has moved back onto the radar.

However, manager Peters name dropped three MMA names post the world title win.

Former UFC and current Bellator champ Cris Cyborg was mentioned again, as was former boxing and MMA world title winner Holly Home and Amanda Nunes.

Speaking to the Telegraph Peters, the promoter behind Bernard Dunne’s success, said: “What we want is legacy fights now for Katie, and that means getting her in the ring with the biggest names from anywhere in the fight sports industry – Cyborg, Holm, Nunes – an MMA/boxing crossover fight with is now viable because there is a growing interest in women’s fighting.

“We saw it with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather and there is no reason why Katie could not do a similar thing. There is mania for her in Ireland.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn isn’t adverse to the idea and confirmed he will try and make the biggest fights possible.

“Katie wants the biggest fights out there and we will get them all for her. She is a brilliant boxer and showed how great she is in this rematch.”