Four medal fights for Team Ireland today

Four Team Ireland fighters fight for Strandja medals today.

There is quarter-final action for Niamh Fay, Aoife O’Rourke, Lisa O’Rourke and Jack Marley.

Having recorded a 3-2 split win over India’s Preeti Preeti, Fay will fight for a medal against Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic in Bout 3 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

Paris qualified 75kg Aoife O’Rourke, who boxed and beat Indian opposition on Monday in the form of Lovlina Borgohain meets Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik in Thursday’s quarter final.

The European champion has had her hand raised in all of their previous meetings, most recently, at the semi-finals of the European Games.

That contest is in Ring B’s afternoon session – bout 12.

The younger of the O’Rourke fighting sisters, 66kg Lisa O’Rourke will also meet Polish opposition and boxes Aneta Rygielska for a podium position. That’s Bout 10 in Ring A’s afternoon session.

Paris-qualified heavyweight Jack Marley has had the longest wait to begin his campaign – but finally gets underway on Thursday’s evening session. The Monkstown heavy meet Uzbekistan’s Madiyar Saydrakhimov in Bout 3 of Ring A’s evening session.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.

