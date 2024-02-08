Joe Ward to fight former world title challenger at the Garden

Joe Ward will face a former world title challenger on his return to Madison Square Garden.

It was confirmed over the weekend that one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs will fight for the first time in 2024 on 360 Promotion’s Friday, March 15 fight night – and has since been revealed he will compete in a fight of real note.

The Jimmy Payne-trained southpaw will take on Derrick Webster on the UFC Fight Pass broadcast card.

Webster’s best days are potentially behind him considering he is 41, but he still represents a step up and step in the right direction for the Moate BC graduate.

The American southpaw has challenged for, and won, regional titles and was involved in a WBA world title fight with Lennox Allen in 2019.

The upset-minded ‘Take it to the Bank’ also comes into the fight on the back of a victory over Christian Thomas and a split decision draw with recent IBO title challenger Christopher Pearson.

The extremely talented Ward will be favoured going into the eight-round light heavyweight clash but has the chance to start the year with a mini statement on a big night for Irish boxing.

The extremely decorated former amateur of note hits the ring following a second-round stoppage of Prince Oko Nartey on November 18, 2023, in Letterkenny. This will be Ward’s fifth fight at Madison Square Garden including wins over Frederic Julan, Britton Norwood, and Tory Williams.

Cork’s rising star Callum Walsh tops the bill in his second fight at the famous venue’s Theather, while Feargal McCrory also makes it back-to-back bouts in the New York arena.