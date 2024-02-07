Impressive Strandja win for Eugene McKeever

Eugene McKeever recorded a keynote win at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria today.

The Holy Family Drogheda fighter controlled his prelim clash with Moldova’s Davron Bozorov from the first bell – coming away with a 5-0 win. Judges scored the bout 28:29, 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.

Rickey Nesbitt, McKeever’s clubmate, contested his 51 kg preliminary against Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Jalilov. The Louth native left it all in the ring but it wasn’t to be, following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent. The Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 26:30.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.

Draws are available here