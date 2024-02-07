Impressive Strandja win for Eugene McKeever
Eugene McKeever recorded a keynote win at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria today.
The Holy Family Drogheda fighter controlled his prelim clash with Moldova’s Davron Bozorov from the first bell – coming away with a 5-0 win. Judges scored the bout 28:29, 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.
Rickey Nesbitt, McKeever’s clubmate, contested his 51 kg preliminary against Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Jalilov. The Louth native left it all in the ring but it wasn’t to be, following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent. The Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 26:30.
Team
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.
