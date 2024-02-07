No mention of Croke Park as Eddie Hearn gives Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron update

The contract is in the post.

Eddie Hearn says both Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are about to receive an offer to fight for a third time.

The Matchroom boss, who held talks with Taylor in Las Vegas last weekend, says the rivals are keen to threepeat and will most likely do so in May.

The Dazn-aligned promotional outfit have crunched the numbers and a deal will be presented to both very shortly.

Speaking to Matchroom’s media wing, Hearn said: “We are looking for Katie Taylor to return in May. It’s no secret the fight she wants. You have to take your hat off to her, she lost the first fight to Chantelle Cameron in a Fight of the Year, won the second, both fights were incredibly tough and she wants the trilogy.

“Chantelle wants the trilogy too, thats great to hear. We are putting in place plans, venues, and numbers. Both fighters will receive an offer imminently and we hope to make an unbelievable trilogy. I believe will be another Fight of the Year.”

Interestingly enough there was no mention of where the fight may take place. Croke Park has always been the desired venue and there have been positive murmurings about a massive fight night at the historic venue.

Speaking in Belfast nearly two weeks ago, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said Dublin would host the fight if it was made. However, he indicated if it was to take place in Croke Park an official announcement would have to be made within two weeks.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins

The two-week mark passes this Saturday and as more time ticks by a third instalment at the 3Arena looks more and more likely.

Speaking in Ireland last week Smith said: “We have got to get something moving.

“If we are looking at May and for a fight of that magnitude it’s got to be in the next 10 days or two weeks that we get it over the line. If we are going to do it in a Stadium, with the work that goes into that, with the selling of that many tickets you can’t leave it much longer than that.”