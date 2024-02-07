Fighter – Belfast boxer takes first steps after being told he’d never walk again

A proud Stephen McMullan took his first steps this week – two years after he’d been told he may never be able to walk again.

The Belfast fighter was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, the day after he suffered defeat in an Ulster Elite final, feeling unwell.

The 27-year-old spent five weeks in intensive care before being moved to a stroke ward, and then to the Musgrave brain injury unit for intense rehabilitation.

Rehab has been a fight for the Newington ABC heavyweight but it appears to be a battle he is winning, as he has progressed to taking steps.

He notes it’s early days with regards to walking but he is determined to get mobile and has set himself a ‘walk round the park’ goal.

“Proud of myself is an understatement.” McMullen said.

“I was told I won’t walk again but hard work and dedication just proved them wrong.

“Two years ago today I was fighting for myself in ICU while people done a walk for Stephen now I want to walk round the park. Not the prettiest of steps but its knowing I can and I will with more time I will get better.”

McMullen, who benefited from the people’s kindness via a fundraising page to help with medical costs, is now planning his own charity drive, auctioning off items – including a signed Carl Frampton boxing gloves – to raise money for Chest, Heart & Stroke.