Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes unhappy with Manny Pacquiao Olympic reports

Two of Ireland’s Olympic greats have hit out at reports Manny Pacquiao could box at the next Olympic Games.

Suggestion the eight-division world champion will put the vest back on and represent the Philippines in Paris 2024 is growing by the day – and it’s rumour that doesn’t sit well with either Paddy Barnes or Michael Conlan.

The Philippines made a request to the IOC back in October to allow the fight legend to compete in the 2024 Olympics, despite the fact he exceeds the Olympic age limit.

One of four ‘universality’ places, which are in place to help countries with no tradition of qualifying athletes for the games secure Olympic representation, has been sought for Paris.

If successful it would mean one of boxing’s most decorated pros fighting for medals rather than belts.

The news hasn’t been received well in most quarters and two of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs and strongest Olympic advocates are hitting out at the idea.

2012 bronze medal winner and victim of one of the Olympics biggest robberies, Conlan says even being a fan of ‘The Pac Man’ won’t allow him to support the move.

“As much as I have loved and enjoyed Manny’s career, there is no way this should be allowed to happen!”

Three-time Olympian and two-time bronze medal winner Barnes is of similar thinking to his fellow Belfast man.

“Too old, can’t be over 40. Rules shouldn’t be changed just to suit the rich and famous, makes the Olympics look like a joke,” he said.