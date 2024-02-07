Callum Walsh hints at huge homecoming announcement

A massive Cork fight night could be announced on St Patrick’s weekend teases Callum Walsh.

Talk the Cobh native could bring the UFC Fight Pass cameras and a star-studded support cast to his home county has been doing the rounds since last year.

Promoter Tom Loeffler confirmed he plans to give the Freddie Roach-trained Dana White fancied prospect a homecoming and has been hinting a Rebel County fight night will take place this summer.

With a massive fight in Madison Square Garden’s Theather up next, Walsh is deliberately putting a cork in Cork talk. However, when speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week he did indicate a homecoming could be announced in the aftermath of his March 15 clash with Dauren Yeleussinov.

“There is a plan in the works alright,” he says when asked about a homecoming.

“I’m not going to say much now, I’ve to get this fight out of the way first and there might be an announcement after that. If I was to go home I’d love to fight in Cork but we’ll see what happens after this fight. I’ll get this one out of the way and we’ll see.”

As well as a homecoming the Riverstown BC graduate would like to add to his title collection in 2024, although the WBC Silver USA title holder leaves all matchmaking decisions down to his team.

“I’d like to pick up another title soon and see where it goes after that. I’m just taking every fight as it comes. I do the fighting and Tom Loffler, Dana [White] and the boys make the plans.”

Walsh, dubbed ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’, is next out on a UFC Fight Pass broadcast, 360 Promotions bill on March 15 topping a card that will include fights for Feargal McCrory and Joe Ward.