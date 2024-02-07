Holy Family Affair – Clubmates in Strandja action today

It’s a Holy Family affair in Bulgaria today as two fighters from the Drogheda club take to the ring.

Opening their Strandja tournaments on Day 4 for the competition will be Ricky Nesbitt and Eugene McKeever.

51kg Ricky Nesbitt makes his tournament debut against Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Jalilov in Bout 4 of Ring B’s afternoon session.

His clubmate Eugene McKeever is in between the ropes directly thereafter, in Bout 5, against Moldova’s Davron Bozorov, making his tournament debut in the 71kg class.

It was a tough Tuesday for Team Ireland as Dean Clancy, Martin McDonagh, and Adam Hession all suffered defeats.

Monday saw wins for the O’Rourke sisters Aoife and Lisa as well as Niamh Fay, while Olympian Michaela Walsh lost.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.

Draws are available here