Tough Tuesday – No Irish wins at the Strandja

Tuesday proved a tough day of learning and development at Strandja for Team Ireland.

All three fighters in action suffered defeat with Adam Hession, Dean Clancy and Martin McDonagh were all on the wrong side of the scorecards in Bulgaria.

Galway’s Hession didn’t have a dream tournament debut against 2016 Olympian and Asian Confederation champion, Karkhuu Enkh-Aman. The Mongolian had to work for the win but came away with a 5-0 decision in the 57kg class. The final scorecards: 28:28 *; 27:29; 28:28 *; 28:28 *; 25:29.

Paris-bound 63.5kg Clancy met Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Mukhiddinov, a 2022 Asian Confederation lightweight bronze medalist in his first bout of this years instalment. After a boisterous bout, the judges found in favour of Mukhiddinov, 5-0. The contest was scored: 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27; 29:28.

Super heavyweight Martin McDonagh was also defeated as he was outpointed by Ukraine’s Andrii Khaletskyi.

The 4-1 split decision reverse was a first ever defeat in senior boxing by the Crumlin prospect.