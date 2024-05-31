Olympic Heartbreak – Amy Broadhurst’s Paris dream ends

Amy Broadhurst Olympic Dream is over!

The Dundalk native found the Path to Paris blocked in Thailand this morning.

The World, European, and Commonwealth gold medal suffered defeat at the quarter-final stage of the Final Olympic Qualifier and thus won’t compete at the next installment of the Games.

Three-time Asain Champion and experienced amateur campaigner Yeonji On defeated the Louth native, the Korean getting the nod 4-1.

Broadhurst had switched allegiance to Team GB in a bid to keep her Olympic dream alive after not being selected to represent Ireland at 66kg. The much-decorated talent was chosen at 60kg for Britain and was one of the favourites to qualify.

However, her Paris hopes ended today. If she has secured passage to the next Games, Broadhurst would have contested the same weight class as friend and former teammate Kellie Harrington.

So strong is the Louth fighter’s Olympic desire she may hang around until 2028, but there will be no shortage of professional offers. It’s understood a number of big-name promoters have been in touch with regard to working with the 27-year-old.