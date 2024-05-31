Daina Moorehouse gets up and running on Path to Paris

Daina Moorehouse is up and running on the Path to Paris after getting her Olympic Qualifier campaign off to the perfect start this morning.

The Enniskerry boxer showed the full extent of her talents as she outthought, outboxed and when called to do so out fought a quality opponent in Anush Girgoryan.

The last Irish boxer to climb through the ropes in Thailand made sure it was worth the wait by booking her place in the 50kg last 16 with a 4-1 win over the Armenian.

Moorehouse pressed forward in the opening frame and scored with regular fast flurries to take the stanza 4-1. In the second she had to show some backfoot ability when taking the second before being ready for the final stand of her foe in the last.

Having had to wait a week to get into the ring, Moorehouse is back in the ring again tomorrow in final-eight action.

Aidan Walsh is in next as he takes his first shot at Olympic qualification takes on Asian Games medal winner Zeyad Eashash.

Grainne Walsh returns for her third bout later in the day. The Offaly native, who fights out of St Mary’s Dublin, contests against Ivory Coast’s Sedja Sanogo in Bout 3 of Ring B’s Evening Session, at around 1 pm.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.