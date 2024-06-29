‘The Irish Lomachenko’ Myles Casey set to be fast-tracked

Myles Casey may just find himself with very unique ring moniker by the time he debuts in Durham tonight.

The Limerick southpaw will finally make the ring walk when trades leather on the Dennis Hobson New Dawn in Durham card, although at one stage his team feared they may not be able to secure him a fight.

It was getting so hard to match the former Elite Champion and first fighter ever to win a European Games bout, that the matchmaker wondered if trying to secure an opponent for Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“It was a nightmare getting him matched and one opponent even asked for five grand to fight him over four rounds – the matchmaker Jack Gladman is almost tempted to put his nickname in on BoxRec as ‘The Irish Lomachenko’, because it was getting ridiculous,” Ian Gaughran explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The Loma’ comparisons may be made for different reasons moving forward. Not quite a world title fight in his third fight, ala the Ukranian legend, but the IGB boss does plan to move the Munster fighter fast.

“Thankfully, we got him sorted. He’ll go in and get his rounds done and we’ll go straight into six next with a view to moving fast. He spars with the highest-level fighters and hopefully, that will translate under the lights.

“We all know what he did as an amateur, winning Elite titles and representing his country at Europeans – and as it turns out so did six or seven potential opponents for this!

The former St Francis amateur, who debuts against Mohammed Wako with Gugu Donovan in his corner, has been talking about turning over for quite some time and Gaughran is delighted to finally help him climb through the ropes.

“I’m really pleased that Myles is finally up and running as a pro and I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do,” said Gaughran.

“He’s a great lad, so easy going, and nothing fazes him, but I really wanted to get him out and into the pros so we can get him into the title picture – that starts this weekend!”