Trilogy in the pipeline but Jamie Morrissey to do some rare learning for now

Jamie Morrissey believes he has given enough of himself to Irish boxing to have earned the right to do something for himself.

Not happy to retire his feet completely when transitioning from Muay Thai the Limerick man went two-footed into pro boxing.

He was in all-Irish action by just his second clash, has been in four title fights, and won two belts at two different weights – all in just seven fights.

It’s a bold approach for someone with no amateur experience and a ‘true grit’ policy that played a huge part in creating the current positive domestic scene.

However, it’s a method of doing things he wants to take a temporary break from. The ‘Shaun Kelly’ trained super middle feels he would benefit from a learning fight or two and believes he has earned the right to take one.

The IGB boxer returns after six months out when he faces former Thomas O’Toole foe Hussein Itaba and despite fighting live on DAZN in Liverpool says he’s happy to be away from the spotlight and intensity of the all Irish.

“It’s something I felt I might have missed in the past… not getting the learning fights I deserve. I feel I do deserve the learning fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Objectively speaking I’ve done a lot for the scene. From my second fight right up to now I’ve done my bit for the Irish boxing scene,” he adds before suggesting he doesn’t want to stay away from meaningful action for too long.

“It’s good to be getting a learning fight but in saying that I am looking forward to getting back to the big ones.”

Possibly the biggest one for Morrissey would be the trilogy with Kevin Cronin, who fights alongside Morrissey on the Conlan Boxing card at Liverpool’s Olympic tomorrow.

“The trilogy is absolutely in the pipeline,” he comments taking a different approach to Cronin, who was content to just focus on the take at hand,

“I don’t think you need to be Sherlock Holmes to see that. It was initially set for Kerry but that doesn’t seem to be the case as of now.”

Morrissey was last seen in the ring losing an eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fight to Emmett Brennan.

He admits that the reverse on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II undercard stung but says his strong faith allowed him to put it in perspective.

“The Emmett Brennan fight was unbelievably discouraging. It was a difficult time especially the day and night after, but eventually it didn’t as much as previous losses because of my relationship with God. I believe it was part of a plan, it says in the bible if you have inner peace it transcends all understanding and I have that.

“I even have it in dark times like that. There is an awful lot worse going on in the world and here I am back with another opportunity. I’ve so much to be grateful for and with the result, It is what it is. I was beaten by a better fighter on the night.”

Morrissey was also able to compartmentalize his first-career defeat and put it in the ‘lost to the better man on the night’ category. The 29-year-old still looked to make changes, although they are a lot deeper than working on a jab or anything ring-related.

“I looked to change a lot. I struggle with a lot of things, with OCD, and chronic fatigue, so I tried to get on top of that. I did look at it like I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, so I can’t take anything away from Emmett, but I want to get away from my chronic fatigue,” he says in very honest fashions.

“I also wanted to get on top of other areas in my life, like how monotonous my existence was in the gym. I switched things up, I don’t work in the gym any more, I go up to Kildare twice a week. I added other areas to my game and looked to get on top of some mental issues and other areas that I felt were hindering me.”