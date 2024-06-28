No win for Quinn – Conner Kelsall spoils coming out party

Conner Kelsall spoiled the coming out party upsetting Conor Quinn in the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The English champion claimed a Commonwealth title on what was meant to be Quinn’s breakout night, shading a cagey fight on the top of the Belfast Brawl.

Two of the judges preferred the fleet-footed backfoot approach of the English fighter over the patient style over the Belfast flyweight the other couldn’t split them.

In fairness, there was a nervousness among the locals after six rounds but the feeling ringside that the more aggressive approach of the 26-year-old may have stolen a huge win.

However, after a delay and a nervy score readout Kelsell was confirmed the winner on a score of 114 -114, 116-112, 115-114.

The English fighter used the big ring to his advantage in the opener, dancing and proving hard to pin down. The second followed a similar pattern with the English fighter happy to shoot from range despite not landing anything too clean. Quinn was able to catch and retort in a tight three minute session.

The Dee Walsh-trained fighter seemed to figure his opponent out over the next two rounds, he didn’t press or follow the dancer around the ring. The flyweight-held center ring and allowed the English champion to force the action before making successful moves but still, there was a real sense things were close as the fight progressed.

It wasn’t the barnburner people expected but it was competitive and Quinn was boxing to plan against the fleet-footed opposition.

The rounds were close, but there was a little sense of worry after a good sixth for Kelsall – and the Quinn corner must have had the same concerns.

‘The Magnificent’ went on the front foot and forced the action in the seventh and full of bad intent in the eight and across the ninth. By that stage, the momentum seemed to be with Quinn and while his opponent looked busy he landed the bigger shots.

Still, there was enough nervousness going into the last and it appeared both corners felt their man needed to stanza to be sure. In keeping with the fight it was hard to score, although Kelseel spent the last few seconds showboating and dancing around the ring with his arms aloft sure he’d won.

As it was it had and it’s back to the drawing for Quinn, unless he retains his mandatory status for the European and British titles.