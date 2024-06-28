Dublin Derby Delivers – Pierce O’Leary beats stubborn Darragh Foley

Dublin was the real winner after Pierce O’Leary and Darragh Foley battled it out on the Belfast Brawl card.

The capital still has a new star to follow and a career that remains on course for stardom after the entertaining 10 rounds. While on the other hand one of its favourite boxing sons managed to leave the ring with his held high, even with his stock risen.

Put simply ‘Big Bang’ continues on his journey to the top after victory over Foley, who did more than enough to retain the high levels of respect he holds.

O’Leary was a deserved wide winner but Foley made it competitive in parts and ensured his fellow Dub worked for his win. The Australian-based entertainer was down in second but was never out and was throwing punches right till end, trading on his toughness to see the final bell.

The Sheriff Street favourite showed why so many are so big on him with an eye-catching mix of beauty and brutality. The 24-year-old, who many believe is ready to lead a Dublin boxing revival, was cool, cold and collected as he landed big well-picked shots from start to finish.

He couldn’t quite get the statement finish he wanted but did as well against the teak tough and experienced Foley as anyone, including Jack Catteral.

The Queensberry fighter was deserving of the 98-91, 98-91 and 99-90 although the wide cards don’t reflect the nature of the fight.

Foley accepted the scorecards and seemed to endorse O’Leary claim to the Dublin throne by parading him around the ring on his shoulders, opening the door for both sets of fans to embrace post-the result call out.

After a tentave first, a brilliantly executed uppercut in the second, saw Foley touch down, but as seen so many times previous, Foley was down but nowhere near out.

He nodded in approval to both O’Leary and his fellow Dub’s corner and had a bit of a go in response.

Similarly ‘Big Bang’ didn’t overreact to dropping the Blanch native, he continued to stalk with real presence and menace.

That meanness continued into the third with the younger of the Dubs hunting and landing thudding shots to the body and straight down the pipe.

In true Foley fashion he beckoned his rival on, smiled and began to talk, he also let his hands go in close range – but the round was the Queensberry fighters and he did look to be doing damage.

O’Leary took a similar approach in the fourth to good effect, but when he tried to the gears Foley let him know he was still there and still a potential threat.

The following was more competitive with Foley able to disrupt O’Leary’s rhythm, although the short sharp head rocking right hands from the Sherrif Street were the shots of the rounds.

Big Bang detonated a left hook that sent Foley back to the ropes at the end of the seventh, sensing a finish the Inner City Dub went for the kill. Applying pressure he landed big and clean but Foley showed the old school toughness he is famed for, took them, smiled and this time his response was in words rather than punches, letting the Liverpool-trained puncher know he wasn’t going anywhere.

it was beyond stubbornness from ‘Super’ over the next two rounds as instead of just taking some brilliantly picked O’Leary shots, he made himself busy and began to make it messy.

O’Leary was being tested like never before but had answers and after trading big body shots, he landed two punches that would have rendered previous foes unconscious. Again the Blanch native, who landed a massive right of his own earlier in the stanza’s response was to invite the puncher on.

The high pace grueling nature continued into ninth and followed into the tenth as the Dublin derby continued to entertain. Foley did have success, particularly in close but O’Leary’s shot selection, pop and his opponent’s grit and toughness were the talk of ringside.

The arena rose to its feet upon the final bell in respect for both, albeit for differing reasons.