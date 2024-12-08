Ireland’s Best Prospect No More – Michael Conlan Says Pierce O’Leary has Upgraded to Top Contender

Pierce O’Leary would be the best prospect in Irish boxing, that is if he was still a prospect, says Irish boxing legend Michael Conlan.



The Olympic medal winner believes O’Leary is the of the best of a new exciting crop of boxers making their way in the sport but says after the events of the last few months he can no longer be deemed a prospect.



Having secured mandatory status for the European title – a strap he looks set to fight Jon Fernandez for next – and adding another highlight knockout reel to his slate in England on Saturday night, two-time world title challenger, Conlan believes the Sherrif Street native has to be seen as a contender.



“In my opinion, Pierce is one of the hottest prospects in Irish boxing, although you can’t really call him a prospect anymore. ‘He’s more of a contender,” he says before revealing what makes the big punching ‘Big Bang’ stand out.

“He is raring to go and he’s an unbelievable fighter with a mindset to match. That’s important because you can have all the talent in the world but if don’t have the mindset and the will to win to the defree you give everything in training it won’t add up to success.



“Pierce has all the tools, all the eagerness and the want to be a champion.”O’Leary has been calling for fights with some of the bigger names at his weight in Britain and while Conlan loves that eagerness he says it’s important the Queensberry starlet’s career is managed carefully.

“He needs the right route the right plan to get him there. The guy is willing and ready to go up against anybody and that’s that’s something that’s always appealing when you when you’re working with but sometimes you got to pull the reins back on on someone like Pierce.”