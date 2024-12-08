World’s Biggest Promoters Let Adam Olaniyan Know of their Interest

Adam Olaniyan is flattered that some of the biggest promoters in boxing are flirting with him but is adamant he is not going to falter from his Olympic Dream.



The Tallaght man cemented his status as one of the world’s most exciting prospects when he added World Championship gold to the European Youth and Junior golds he already has decorating his mantlepiece earlier this year.



The tournament win saw his stock rise significantly and prompted an increase in pro interest. Indeed the Jobstown BC star has had advances from some well-known global promoters since he returned from the underage tournament.



He is grateful such promotional outfits are batting their eyelids in his direction but says he won’t be taking the vest off for anyone just yet.



The 18-year-old, younger brother of Joshua Olaniyan, has his sights set on winning Olympic gold for Ireland and won’t consider pro options until after LA 2028 at the earliest.





“The 2028 Olympics is my goal. It’s always been the dream,” he says when asked about his immediate future.

The super talented super heavyweight didn’t want to go into detail beyond stating there is interest but admitted it was an honour to be approached.



“Even that in itself, like promoters and big pro-people coming looking for me, it’s an honour,” he adds before hinting it’s not a surprise.



“This is what I’m working for. It’s not going to come as a massive surprise if that’s what I’m training for. This is what I’m working for I want to be at the top. I want to be the best, I want to be Olympic Champion and eventually undisputed [world champion] but look I’m in no rush at the minute I’m only 18.”

The assured teen’s confidence shouldn’t be mistaken for arrogance. The sought-after Jobstown native actively attempts to remain humble and is very aware staying grounded is paramount, particularly as he has yet to fight at Elite adult level.



As a result, the Dubliner takes people pointing out he is one of the best prospects in world boxing and a star in the making as a compliment rather than gospel.



“It’s a privilege, I’m just really blessed that people think that way of me. But at the same time that’s their opinion and I just need to stick to what I’m doing. I need to stay in the path that I’m on because if I let people’s opinions get it can derail me,” he adds before thanking those who helped him win World Youth gold.

“I just want to say big thanks to my club Jobstown Boxing Club. I want to thank my family because winning the Worlds is not an easy. My coaches definitely put in a lot of work so big thanks to them.”