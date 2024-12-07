Inspired Graham McCormack Settles the Grudge in Style

Graham McCormack delivered on his knockout promise in Waterford tonight.

The Limerick southpaw settled his grudge with Craig McCarthy in style, securing a sixth-round stoppage on the War in Waterford card.

The Shaun Kelly trained boxer made sure it was revenge rather than repeat thanks to a career-best performance at the SETU.

There was an almost eery calmness about McCormack as he set about his task with real calm confidence. Following a set game plan he dropped his rival with slip and shot left hands at the end of both the first and second stanzas.

To his credit, the Deise fighter did attempt to battle his way back into the fight but it was all over by the sixth, as McCormack’s slashing left to the body bled whatever resistance was left from the gut of the 36-year-old.

Post the fight being waved off the pair embraced in the ring, signally an end to one of Irish boxing’s more famous feuds.

There was retirement rumour surrounding both before the fight but walking away will now be a lot easier for former BUI Celtic title holder, McCarthy than McCromack.

The pair started were they left off letting leather flow. However, it wasn’t reckless abandon, particularly in McCormack’s case. The Limerick side of the Munster mash up marched forward but with defensive accumen. McCarthy was responding and firing put ‘G Train’ had the slip and shoot down. He began to find a home for the left hand and twice hurt his foe with well timed shots before dropping him with the same move right on the bell.

McCarthy rose to feet and welcomed the minute break. The home fighter landed a big left of his own early in the stanza and began to grow in confidence when combinations started to land.

However, just when it looked like momentum was about to swing the way of ‘Built 2 Last’, the Shaun Kelly trained boxer, who sported a calm stealy look throughout, rolled under a McCarthy shot, landed another clean left hand and dropped his rival his again.

The third was a close round with both having successes but there was a sense the Deise favourite had to work harder for his successes while the Treaty County man sported an assured and confident air.

The fourth followed in a similar vein as McCarthy let combinations fly and McCormack pressed to land clean southpaw backends.

The fact, that McCarthy ended the stanza with a big cut over his left eye indicated the clash was going the way Limerick native.

McCarthy was full of effort in the fifth but was starting to find the pressure of his rival tiring. On the other hand ‘G’Train’ was just beginning to hit full steam. He looked as good as ever, showing he can box as well as fight.

The pressure finally told and Treaty Boxing boxer finished the bout with a slashing body shot in the sixth.