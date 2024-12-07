FAST and FURIOUS- Explosive Tyrone McKenna Wins War in Waterford WAR

Tyrone McKenna emerged victorious from a brief but bombastic war on the aptly named War in Waterford card on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter and Dylan Moran delivered on their fireworks promise, prodcing as exciting a five minutes and 30 seconds as you’ll see at the SETU Arena.

The pair packed 10 rounds worth of action into a short but sensational two round bout.

The war veteran proved the more explosive of the two in the bomb fest and after dropping the home fighter late in the first McKenna ended the fight at the end of an action-packed second.

The victory will breathe new life into the career of the serial entertainer, who retired this time last year and went into the bout on the back of two defeats.

The celebration with former Emerald Warrior stablemate, Anthony Cacace, a fighter enjoying his own Indian Summer, certainly suggests the Belfast man will return to call out mode and search for more note-worthy bouts.

Rumour ringside suggested the southpaw is eying up one Florain Marku.

For Moran, it will prove a tough defeat to take, particularly as it played out in front of his support. However, he will eventually be able to look back and take pride in bringing such a show to his home county and the fact he went out on his shield.

Moran came out with vicious intent sitting down on his shots almost looking for an Owen O’Neill repeat.

Used to violence, McKenna looked calm in the eye of the storm but was being pushed back and appeared somewhat surprised.

As the stanza wore on the Belfast side of the fight began to land some shots clean, one of which dropped the Deise man heavy.

‘The Real Deal’ rose to his feet a bit too quickly and was effectively saved by the bell.

‘The Mighty Celt’ came out searching for the stoppage at the start of the second but found a stubborn Moran in front of him.

War proceeded to break out as both took turns to unload much to the crowd’s delight.

However, just as the bell to end a potential round of the year was ready to be rung, McKenna landed another clean left and reacquainted Moran with the canvas.

Again the Waterford man rose to his feet but this time the referee had seen enough and waved the fight off.