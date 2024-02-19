‘Irish Assassin’ Edgar Berlanga promises to knockout ‘Muppet’ Padraig McCrory

Edgar Berlanga says he may have to change his ring moniker to ‘the Irish Assassin,’ while predicting he’ll make it back-to-back Irish wins in Florida this weekend.

The New York native with Puerto Rican roots fights Padraig McCrory on top of a Matchroom-promoted Dazn broadcast card at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

The 26-year-old goes into the fight on the back of a points win over former world title challenger and Irish favourite Jason Quigley and is more than confident he will make it an Irish double this weekend.

Indeed, the fighter Matchroom are grooming for Canelo, says he will improve on his last display against an Irish fighter and is promising to get the job done inside the distance.

“They’re going to call me the Irish Assassin,” he boasts.

“That muppet has got to go, it’s over for him. I see myself knocking him the f*ck out.”

‘The Chosen One’s’ first 16 fights ended in first knockout victories. However, he hasn’t ended things early in his last five fights.

He believes he will be back to his big punching best against ‘The Hammer’ on Saturday and promises to start where he left off against Donegal’s Quigley.

“The 12th round of my last fight, I feel like that’s really woken me up,” said Berlanga. “I haven’t missed anything, I know I have got the power to hurt anybody, and I feel different as a fighter, mentally, physically and spiritually. I know that there’s going to be fireworks coming from me on February 24, that’s a fact. I’m coming for the KO. He can say whatever he wants, but at the end of the day we have to go in there and tussle.

“Me at my best, nobody is f**king with me. When I am 100 percent, which you’ll see on February 24, I am unstoppable.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot, changing my environment, coming to the suburbs and being fully locked in on myself and my craft. I’ve refocused on the small details of my style to bring the best out of me. So, from all that right there, it’s going to be something amazing.”