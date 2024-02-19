Two Irish Coaches to receive Volunteers in Sport Awards

Two key members of boxing clubs have been named County Award Recipients in the Federation of Irish Sport’s 2023 Volunteers in Sport Awards

Both Mick Duddy of Ring Boxing Club, Derry and Amanda Spencer of Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin were nominated through the public process for their commitment to their clubs and local communities – and both beat of strong opposition from volunteers in their area to collect well-earned awards.

Even more impressive Spencer and Duddy were crowned winners in a year that saw a record-breaking number of entrants.

The boxing duo will be honoured a a national awards ceremony in Dublin on Thursday 29th February 2024.

Federation CEO Mary O’Connor commented; “We are looking forward to celebrating the exceptional contributions made by volunteers in sport from all over the country. Working behind the scenes volunteers play a crucial role in fostering community engagement, promoting physical activity, and driving the success of sporting events nationwide, they are truly dedicated to the dedicated. The awards promise to be yet again another remarkable event acknowledging the time and passion of those involved in sport locally and to say, ‘thank you’ for their dedication.”