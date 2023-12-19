‘This is what we do’ – Coach Walsh confident McCrory upset the odds

There is no safer bet than backing Dee Walsh and Padraig McCrory to upset the odds points out confident coach ‘Waldo’.

The old friends go into major battle together when McCrory takes on Edgar Berlanga in Florida on February 17.

The New Yorker with Puerto Rican links goes into that Matchroom promoted Dazn broadcast card as a massive favourite and represents a huge step up for ‘The Hammer’.

It’s not necessarily a narrative the Belfast super middleweight’s coach agrees with but it’s one he welcomes.

Former Irish light middleweight champion Dee Walsh is relishing the underdog tag.

The reigning Irish Boxing Coach of the Year points out it’s a label they’ve worn numerous times before and still enjoyed success.

Indeed, he says the only thing new about going into this defy the odds mission is that it plays out on top of a massive fight card.

“This is nothing new. This is what we do. Just a bigger stage,” Walsh said. “The whole world is gonna see this one,” he adds before making note to the IBO title win over Leon Bunn in the notorious hard-to-visit country of Germany.

“Together we’ve already been the underdog, making history winning fights we weren’t meant to against unbeaten fighters and in main events in another country.”

McCrory and Walsh were former underage St John Bosco clubmates. The St James dou linked up as coach and fighter after the reigning Irish Boxing Fighter of the Year defeated Steve Collins to become BUI Celtic champion.