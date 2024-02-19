“One Night In Millstreet” – U.S. Documentary Premiere

“One Night In Millstreet,” starring now retired boxers Steve “Celtic Warrior” Collins and Chris “Simply The Best” Eubank, will make its United States premier on March 7th, starting at 7 p.m. ET, in association with Craic Fest 2024, at Village East Cinema in Manhattan, New York.

“One Night In Millstreet,” directed by Andrew Gallimore and written by Lydia Monin, is a boxing documentary about the 1995 world title fight on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the countryside town of Millstreet, Ireland, between popular Irish fighter Collins (28-3) and defending champion Eubank (41-0-2), of Great Britain, following weeks of their intense pre-fight appearances and press conferences to promote their world title fight.

“Steve Collins embodies the spirit of what Croc Fest is all about,” Festival Manager Terence Mulligan said.

The documentary, which co-stars Hall of Fame Irish boxer Barry “The Clones Cyclone” McGuigan and legendary British promoter Barry Hearn, revolves around the period in which Ireland was emerging from an economic depression towards an unprecedented boom.

Collins captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Super Middleweight title from unbeaten, defending champion Benn by way of an exciting 12-round unanimous decision (117-113, 114-112 X 2), much to the overwhelming delight of passionate hometown fans. Collins won a rematch the following September, taking a 12-round split decision from Eubank.

Born in Cabra, Ireland, Collins lives in Dublin, and he retired from the ring in 1997 as WBO World Super Middleweight Champion with a 36-3 (21 KOs) pro record, making six successful title defenses, including two versus Nigel Benn. Eubank retired a year later with a 45-5-2 (23 KOs) record. Both Collins and Eubank were two-division WBO world champions having also been middleweight title holders.

Collins and Gallimore will attend the U.S. premiere in New York City and be available to answer questions after the screening. “One Night In Millstreet,” presented by Powers Irish Whiskey, will host an afterparty at Solas Bar (9th St.).